Equitix on fuelling Europe’s future
For the region’s clean energy transition and its next wave of economic growth to be fully realised, mid‑market infrastructure will have to do the heavy lifting, says Equitix’s Achal Bhuwania.
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For the region’s clean energy transition and its next wave of economic growth to be fully realised, mid‑market infrastructure will have to do the heavy lifting, says Equitix’s Achal Bhuwania.
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