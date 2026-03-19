Investor Intention: Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company to grow infrastructure portfolio
The firm is looking to commit to transport-related infrastructure and movable transportation funds.
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The firm is looking to commit to transport-related infrastructure and movable transportation funds.
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